New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.0 %
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
