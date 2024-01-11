New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

