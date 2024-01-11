Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

ZETA stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 1,111,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 6,235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 986,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

