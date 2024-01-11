Needham & Company LLC Raises DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $42.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

