National Australia Bank Limited (NABPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

