M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

