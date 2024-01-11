Morgan Stanley Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Overweight

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $304.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $203.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,699.88, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $282.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

