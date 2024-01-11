Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.75.

NYSE:WAB opened at $126.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

