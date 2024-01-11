Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

