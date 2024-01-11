Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO James M. Mock Sells 772 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

