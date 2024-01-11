Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO James M. Mock Sells 772 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

