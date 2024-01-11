Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.09 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Valmont Industries worth $27,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 34.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 17.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $51,814,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Valmont Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 94,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $230.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $341.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.