MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

