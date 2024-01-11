MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MXCT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $549.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $447,362.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,550 shares of company stock worth $210,450. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 470,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

