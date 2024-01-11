Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Financial Contrast

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources currently has a consensus target price of $72.78, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 29.34, meaning that its share price is 2,834% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.13 $1.21 billion $7.04 7.78 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 31.56% 23.09% 12.71% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Matador Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

