Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $510.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.48.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $428.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.38. The company has a market cap of $401.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.