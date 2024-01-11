MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $275.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $272.00 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

