ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $81.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

