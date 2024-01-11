Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $543.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.92 and a one year high of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.38 and its 200-day moving average is $457.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

