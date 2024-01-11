Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,155.00 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,794.32 and a one year high of $7,191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6,515.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,246.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

