Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 164,850 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 164,850 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 529,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 127,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

