Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

