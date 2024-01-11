MA Private Wealth Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.97. The company has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

