Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $12.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.14 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.90.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $484.10 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $180,458,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

