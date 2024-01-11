LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Raised to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $97.43 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

