Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 19.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

