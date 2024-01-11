L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

