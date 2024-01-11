Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

