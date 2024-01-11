KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

