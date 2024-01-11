Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Market Perform

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 370,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.