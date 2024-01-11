KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

KB Home Trading Up 1.1 %

KB Home stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 6,353.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 494,881 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

