JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $239.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Shares of UNP opened at $238.92 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

