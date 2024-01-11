JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Price Target to $28.00

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective on the stock.

IFS stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $418.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 482,199 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $9,643,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 494,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $307,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

