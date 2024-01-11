JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $54.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.