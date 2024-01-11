JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $92.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

HUBG opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Shares of Hub Group are scheduled to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hub Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,887,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

