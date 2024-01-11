JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.84.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
