JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 41.23% from the stock’s current price.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 866,863 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 136.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 410.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 166,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

