Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,110,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $255,338,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 22.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $264.56 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $265.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.60 and a 200-day moving average of $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.