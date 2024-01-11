Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.