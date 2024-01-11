Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

JXN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

JXN opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

