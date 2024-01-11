iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 413,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.