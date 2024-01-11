iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,408 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 2.23% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $60,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

