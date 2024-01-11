iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

