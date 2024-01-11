iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $7.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.41 on Friday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

