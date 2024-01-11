Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Investors Title Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $160.99 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $167.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

