Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

