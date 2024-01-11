Investors Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $1,827,180 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

