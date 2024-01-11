Invesco LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $264.56 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $265.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.13. The company has a market capitalization of $485.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

