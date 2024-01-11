Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IPI opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 74.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 45.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 291.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

