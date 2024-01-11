Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

IAS opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 1.82. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock worth $178,038,416. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 32.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 605,824 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 88.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 547,856 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

