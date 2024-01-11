Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 11,598 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PBF opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

