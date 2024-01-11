Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

